Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

