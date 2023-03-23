Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $41.32

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Foot Locker Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $39.08 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

