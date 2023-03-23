Keel Point LLC Acquires 1,729 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.37 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

