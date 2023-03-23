Keel Point LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

