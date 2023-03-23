Keel Point LLC Takes $876,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 66,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV opened at $43.47 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

