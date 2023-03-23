iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

