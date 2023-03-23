iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $110.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

