Keel Point LLC Buys 753 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,668,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,457 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,843,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 899,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 420,209 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.12.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

