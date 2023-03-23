Keel Point LLC Has $689,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 539,098 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $270,621,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.37 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

