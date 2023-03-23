Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

