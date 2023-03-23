Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,804,000.

VUSB opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

