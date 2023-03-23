CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 7,121 Shares

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $13,387.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CTMX opened at $1.74 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CytomX Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.