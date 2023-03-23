Insider Selling: HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Levasseur sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

Patrick Levasseur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Patrick Levasseur sold 30,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$7,950.00.

Shares of HPQ Silicon stock opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

