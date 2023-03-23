Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Shawn Wallace Acquires 25,000 Shares

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) Director Shawn Wallace acquired 25,000 shares of Torq Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.

CVE TORQ opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. Torq Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Featured Articles

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

