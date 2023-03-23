Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Shawn Wallace Acquires 25,000 Shares

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) Director Shawn Wallace acquired 25,000 shares of Torq Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.
Torq Resources Price Performance
CVE TORQ opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. Torq Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.58.
Torq Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.