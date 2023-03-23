Insider Selling: Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) CEO Sells $12,458.22 in Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $12,458.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

