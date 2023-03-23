AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Carr Bettis Purchases 2,500 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) insider Carr Bettis bought 2,500 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AudioEye Stock Up 0.6 %

AudioEye stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in AudioEye by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

