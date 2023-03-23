AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Carr Bettis Purchases 2,500 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) insider Carr Bettis bought 2,500 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AudioEye Stock Up 0.6 %
AudioEye stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioEye (AEYE)
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.