Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.06

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.06 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $219.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $270.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

