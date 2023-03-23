Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Townsquare Media has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Dividend History for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

