Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2035 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.16.

OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

