Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Arcos Dorados has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arcos Dorados has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

