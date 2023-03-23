Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Plans Dividend of $0.98

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.9769 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Mondi has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Mondi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MONDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.61) to GBX 1,823 ($22.39) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($19.65) to GBX 1,475 ($18.11) in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,699.50.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.