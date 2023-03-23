BRT Apartments Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -312.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 2.3 %

BRT stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $353.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,355,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BRT Apartments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

