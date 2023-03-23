Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGPY shares. Investec lowered Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

