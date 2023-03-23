Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

