Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2322 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 0.4 %

NTOIY stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTOIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Read More

Dividend History for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.