Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 17.8 %

OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.32. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; and Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.