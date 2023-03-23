Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Konecranes Price Performance

Shares of Konecranes stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Konecranes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

Featured Stories

