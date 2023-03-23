IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.42

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4193 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on IGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

