A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Declares Dividend of $2.21

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 2.2074 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMKBY shares. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

