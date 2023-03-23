Auto Prop Reit’s (APR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Desjardins in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

