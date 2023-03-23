Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 664 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

