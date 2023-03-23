Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of CCK opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

