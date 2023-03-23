Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.28% of Equitable worth $29,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equitable by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after buying an additional 720,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after buying an additional 330,125 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,437,000 after buying an additional 481,553 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

