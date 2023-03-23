Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Markel worth $31,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL stock opened at $1,224.32 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,337.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,268.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

