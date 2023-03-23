Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $31,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

CFG stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.