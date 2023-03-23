AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 171,277 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 171,277 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.20% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 93,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

