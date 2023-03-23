AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $69.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

