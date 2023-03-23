AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 119 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

