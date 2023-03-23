AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Stryker stock opened at $272.34 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

