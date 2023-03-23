AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $437,000.

Shares of IVLU opened at $23.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

