iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,054,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.