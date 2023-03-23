AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 3,337 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 493,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,366,000 after purchasing an additional 107,828 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.48.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

