AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.