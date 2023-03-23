AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.77 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $480.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

