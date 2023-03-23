Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Holdings Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,582,000 after buying an additional 409,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after buying an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,003,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Down 2.1 %

Black Hills stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

