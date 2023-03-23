AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile



Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

