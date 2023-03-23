AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,709,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,771,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,595,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,086,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,349,000.

DFUV stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

