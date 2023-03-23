AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 25,039 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EELV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter.

EELV stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

