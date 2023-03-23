iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT opened at $106.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $111.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

