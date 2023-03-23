AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $64.56 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

